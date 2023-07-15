Congress, BJP united in congratulating ISRO for Chandrayaan 3 launch 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress and opposition BJP, which regularly indulge in slugfests were united in congratulating ISRO over Chandrayaan launch on Friday.

Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president DK Shivakumar tweeted, ‘’Big day for Indian Space exploration journey with Chandrayaan 3 all set for its launch today. I join the country in offering my best wishes to all ISRO scientists, technicians and support staff on their commendable work as our country takes a brilliant step forward .’’

BJP National General Secretary CT Ravi tweeted, “ISRO chief is not able to express his emotions. Sir, we Bharatiyas understand the commitment and dedication of you and your Team. ISRO has put in over the years for the success of Chandrayaan 3. We are proud of Your success.’’

Karnataka Science and Technology Minister Bose Raju said, “Yet another significant milestone in Moon Mission after the successful launch of Chandrayaan 3. This is a remarkable feat in the World’s Space History in India’s Moon Mission venture.’’ He said, “In the next coming days, we will be able to bring the sand particles and other aspects from the moon that will enable us to conduct more tests and get an insight into the moon’s salient features.”

Union Minister and Dharwad MP Pralhad Joshi tweeted, “The Chandrayaan 3 team and ISRO deserve a huge round of applause and appreciation. Today’s successful launch has billions of dreams and aspirations attached to it. India is on its way to making an incredible achievement. Moments of success, pride, and happiness.’’

Assembly speaker UT Khader tweeted, “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to ISRO and everyone who worked relentlessly for the remarkable accomplishment of the Chandrayaan launch. It is a proud moment for all Indians. May ISRO continue to master new technologies & continue to scale new frontiers of science.’’ BJP national Yuva Morcha president Tejaswi Surya tweeted, “Indians across the globe are proud of the achievements of ISRO & our growth in space research over the last few decades.’’

SIDDARAMAIAH, K’TAKA CM

Congratulations to ISRO for the successful launch of Chandrayaan3. It is a proud moment for India. This will inspire young minds of India to take up research in Science and Technology.

Basavaraj Bommai, former K’taka CM

Chandrayaan-3, the symbol of India’s pride, was successfully launched today, raising the flag of India’s glory. Hearty congratulations to all the proud scientists of @isro for this unprecedented success.

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Executive Chairperson, Biocon

Congratulations to ISRO on the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3! Another remarkable milestone, for India’s space program. The brilliance and dedication of the entire team is truly commen­dable. Looking forward to the valuable insights and discoveries this mission will bring.

