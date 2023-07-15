Farmer rescues injured Leopard; faces inquiry

By Express News Service

HASSAN: In a heartwarming incident, a farmer dared to rescue an injured leopard cub by carrying the animal to a hospital in his motorcycle. However, for helping the injured animal, the farmer is facing an inquiry.

The incident was reported at Bagivalu village of Arasikere taluk in Karnataka.

The farmer, identified as Venugopal alias Muttu was proceeding to his coconut farm when he spotted a leopard cub struggling to emerge out of a bush. Immediately, he stopped the vehicle and went to rescue the leopard cub. The cub fearing a threat pounced at him. Venugopal suffered injuries on both his hands. He didn't give up. He tied both the legs of the injured cub with jute rope. With the help of a passerby, he carried the cub on his motorcycle to a village. Subsequently, he handed over the injured cub to the forest officials. The officials took the 8-month-old cub to a veterinary hospital for treatment.

For helping the cub, Venugopal was rewarded with detention for further inquiries.

According to Hemanth the range forest officer the farmer has rescued suffering Leopard and the department will take further steps he added. The farmer carrying the suffering leopard in a motorcycle went viral on social media. The villagers lauded Venugopal for rescuing the injured animal. Venugopal who has minor injuries also took the treatment as an outpatient at JC hospital in Arasikere.

In another incident, forest officials captured a three-year-old male leopard from the cattle shed in Hosahalli village of Hassan taluk on Friday evening. The forest officials captured the Leopard after continuous operation for four hours.

