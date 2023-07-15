Home States Karnataka

Foodgrains rushed to villages in MM Hills in Karnataka

By Express News Service

MYSURU:  Officials of the Department of Food and Civil Supplies on Friday rushed foodgrains and other essential commodities to tribal families living at Nagamale and nearby villages in MM Hills in Chamarajanagar district.

The officials swung into action a day after The New Indian Express published a report about benefits of Anna Bhagya scheme not reaching the tribal families because of poor road connectivity.

They hired a goods vehicle and sent foodgrains and other items to the remote villages. They distributed foodgrains to over 40 tribal families.

The report, ‘No Road, no Anna Bhagya for tribals of MM Hills’, published on Thursday highlighted the plight of the tribals living in villages atop MM Hills. The only road from Pudur to Nagamale is in a pathetic condition as the Forest Department is not allowing authorities to asphalt it as the area falls under MM Hills Wildlife Sanctuary.

