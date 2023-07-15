Fund utilisation in panchayats to be tracked through Panchatantra: Priyank Kharge

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge on Friday said Rs 216 crore granted to gram panchayats for SC/ST welfare programmes in 2022-23 was not utilised. Unutilised funds will be tracked through Panchatantra 2.0 software in two months for better utilisation, he added.

Replying to a question in the Council, Kharge said Rs 716 crore was allotted for the programmes, but only around Rs 501 crore was utilised. These funds should have been utilised and he will seek a report on why they remained unused, he said.

He said steps will be taken to release the honorarium to panchayat members every month instead of once in three months. When a member suggested that free travel be provided to panchayat presidents and vice-presidents, Kharge said he would discuss it with the transport minister.

836 cases related to fake caste certificates

Social Welfare Minister Dr HC Mahadevappa said 836 people have landed government jobs by furnishing fake caste certificates. Cases have been booked against 598, while 93 have been dismissed from service. 238 cases are pending before district-level caste verification committees, the minister said, while replying to a question by MLC Govindaraju. Further, the Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement will be strengthened to investigate such cases and also the government is contemplating increasing the punishment if found guilty, the minister added.

