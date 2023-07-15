Home States Karnataka

India-Japan business collaboration: More Japanese companies enter Karnataka

The day-long summit was attended by over 200 delegates representing government, industry, and academia.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The number of Japanese companies expanding into Karnataka is steadily increasing, and as of October 2022, 228 companies have set up 537 offices across the state, said Tsutomu Nakane, Consul General of Japan in Bengaluru.

Speaking at India-Japan Business Summit organised by Bangalore Chamber of Industry and Commerce (BCIC) in collaboration with PWC and the Indo-Japan Business Council (IJBC) on Friday, Nakane said cooperation between Japan and Karnataka portrays that business is not only important for the development of bilateral relations but is also of great importance to the world.

“By investing in or setting up industry in India, Japanese companies can expand their exports to Middle East countries and Africa through India. Japan-India business cooperation will bring synergy to both economies by combining Japanese manufacturing know-how with India’s IT capabilities,” he added.

Delivering the inaugural address, L Ravindran, President BCIC, said, “With Japan’s commitment to invest five trillion dollars in India as announced by their former Prime Minister in 2022 there is a huge potential for small and medium enterprises in Japan to collaborate and conduct business with similar enterprises in India. It is essential to prioritise specific sectors such as infrastructure, advanced manufacturing, global mobility, information technology and healthcare as they play a pivotal role in shaping their collective future and achieving investment targets.”

BCIC has set up an office in Japan with a three-pronged strategy to promote Karnataka as an investment destination, take a delegation of industrialists from Karnataka to Japan and host a delegation of industrialists from Japan to Karnataka, he added. The day-long summit was attended by over 200 delegates representing government, industry, and academia.

