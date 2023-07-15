Karnataka High Court junks sons’ petition against order for more allowance to mother

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The number of youngsters who have failed to look after their aged and ailing parents is increasing and it is not a happy development, Karnataka High Court has said.

Justice Krishna S Dixit made this observation while rejecting a petition filed by Gopal and his brother Mahesh, residents of NR Mohalla in Mysuru, questioning the order passed by the deputy commissioner in May 2022 enhancing their mother’s monthly maintenance allowance to Rs 10,000 from Rs 5,000.

The assistant commissioner awarded Rs 5,000 as monthly maintenance allowance in May 2019 for the duo’s abandoned 84-year-old ailing mother Venkatamma under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act.

The court also imposed Rs 5,000 as cost to be paid to Venkatamma within 30 days, failing which the brothers have to pay Rs 100 per day after 30 days. Gopal and Mahesh contended that they do not have sufficient means to pay Rs 10,000 and they are willing to look after their mother.

HC: Living in age where bread is costlier than blood

She should be asked to go to their home instead of living with her daughters, who had instigated her to claim higher maintenance allowance, they stated. They allegedly suppressed the fact that one of them is receiving Rs 20,000 as rent from shops. The court said, “We are living in an age where bread is costlier than blood. Money is losing its purchasing power, days are proving very costly... With no joy in heart, this court observes nowadays, a section of youngsters is failing to look after the aged and ailing parents and their number is swelling.

This isn’t a happy development.” Noting that law, religion and custom mandate the sons to look after their parents and more particularly, their aged mother, the court said it is not that daughters want any share in the family property. It is they who have been looking after their mother abandoned by their brothers. “This court saw Venkatamma, who is illiterate and has fragile health condition. No law or ruling cites that unwilling parents can be forced to reside with children. Such a contention is incongruous and abhorrent to our culture and tradition, to say the least,” the judge said.

