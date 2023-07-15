Karnataka to hand over 300 acres to Foxconn soon

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government has been successful in resolving all legal hurdles in providing 300 acres of land to Foxconn, which manufactures the iPhone, in Benglauru Rural district, Industries Minister MB Patil has said.

The minister said that the land will soon be handed over to the Taiwanese company. Doddaballapur MLA Dheeraj Muniraju raised the issue in the Assembly during the Question Hour.

Patil said 300 acres will be given to Foxconn in the Information Technology Investment Region (ITIR) in Devanahalli and Doddaballapur taluks.

The company is expected to invest Rs 8,500 crore to set up the manufacturing plant. The minister said that Foxconn can commence construction work immediately after they get the land.

According to Patil, the company has decided to start production at the new plant by next April. “The State Government is facilitating the commissioning of the project which would provide 50,000 jobs,” the minister added.

In the last three years, three major and medium industries have come up in Doddaballapur taluk

in the state attracting an investment of Rs 110 crore and generating 1,450 jobs, minister Patil added.

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government has been successful in resolving all legal hurdles in providing 300 acres of land to Foxconn, which manufactures the iPhone, in Benglauru Rural district, Industries Minister MB Patil has said. The minister said that the land will soon be handed over to the Taiwanese company. Doddaballapur MLA Dheeraj Muniraju raised the issue in the Assembly during the Question Hour. Patil said 300 acres will be given to Foxconn in the Information Technology Investment Region (ITIR) in Devanahalli and Doddaballapur taluks. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The company is expected to invest Rs 8,500 crore to set up the manufacturing plant. The minister said that Foxconn can commence construction work immediately after they get the land. According to Patil, the company has decided to start production at the new plant by next April. “The State Government is facilitating the commissioning of the project which would provide 50,000 jobs,” the minister added. In the last three years, three major and medium industries have come up in Doddaballapur taluk in the state attracting an investment of Rs 110 crore and generating 1,450 jobs, minister Patil added.