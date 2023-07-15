Registration for Gruha Lakshmi scheme to open in 4-5 days: Karnataka Minister

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Minister for Women and Child Development Laxmi Hebbalkar has said that the process to apply for the Gruha Lakshmi scheme will start in 4-5 days and an application will be launched for the purpose.

Replying to a question by MLC Hemalatha Nayak in the Council on Friday, Laxmi said an event will be organised soon to open the registrations for the scheme and the government will credit Rs. 2,000 to the bank accounts of beneficiaries on August 16 or 17. “Gruha Lakshmi scheme is the one which is seeing the most number of enquiries through the helpline we have opened to provide information about guarantee schemes,” she said.

Further, she said while it is estimated that the scheme requires Rs 30,000 crore annually, Rs. 17,500 crore has been reserved in the budget for the current year. When Hemalatha Nayak raised concerns about the scheme leading to fights within families, the minister defended that the scheme will make the women self-reliant. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the scheme will benefit 1.30 crore people in Karnataka.

BENGALURU: Minister for Women and Child Development Laxmi Hebbalkar has said that the process to apply for the Gruha Lakshmi scheme will start in 4-5 days and an application will be launched for the purpose. Replying to a question by MLC Hemalatha Nayak in the Council on Friday, Laxmi said an event will be organised soon to open the registrations for the scheme and the government will credit Rs. 2,000 to the bank accounts of beneficiaries on August 16 or 17. “Gruha Lakshmi scheme is the one which is seeing the most number of enquiries through the helpline we have opened to provide information about guarantee schemes,” she said. Further, she said while it is estimated that the scheme requires Rs 30,000 crore annually, Rs. 17,500 crore has been reserved in the budget for the current year. When Hemalatha Nayak raised concerns about the scheme leading to fights within families, the minister defended that the scheme will make the women self-reliant. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the scheme will benefit 1.30 crore people in Karnataka.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });