Tucking in and more for that charming look: Rise in cosmetic surgeries

Puran Choudhary By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Are those from upper middle-class families keen on cosmetic surgeries? Yes, according to doctors. Many are now opting for different cosmetic procedures to look good and feel young. Interestingly, there has been a spike in consultations by both men and women in the age group of 18-50.

According to doctors in Bengaluru, there has been a 30% increase in cosmetic surgeries mainly due to greater awareness, affordable costs and accessibility.

Dr Suhas S, consultant plastic, cosmetic and reconstructive surgeon, Fortis Hospital, said, “Getting plastic surgery done can be very gratifying and life-changing for patients in terms of improving their quality of life, self-image and their ability to be the best version of themselves.”

He performs 10-15 non-surgical procedures a week. Surgeons said the most common among cosmetic surgeries performed in the country are liposuction to reduce fat in one’s body; tummy tuck, a post-pregnancy abdomen tightening surgery; rhinoplasty, nose correction; hair transplantation; breast augmentation; gynecomastia, male breast reduction; blepharoplasty, eye bag correction; arm and thigh lift; and genital-correction procedures.

Doctors in the city vouch for these procedures and said that they are performed in centres with good facilities and under expert supervision. “Most of them use world-class medical technologies that are safe and effective while maintaining utmost privacy and comfort,” Dr Suhas said.

Another prominent surgery is “mommy makeover” where procedures are performed at one go for breast lift, tummy tuck, and liposuction of the stomach and lower body.

‘These surgeries can be harmful to mental health’

“I perform 30 to 40 gynecomastia procedures in a month. When individuals come for consultation, they cite reasons such as being ashamed of how they look in public, unable to change dress in public rooms and inability to go swimming bare body,” he said.

Dr Ram performs 3 to 4 such surgeries every month in the city. Discouraging such surgeries, Suruchi Shah, mental health expert, said, “The cosmetic surgeries send a message to the youth that they need to look a certain way. This perfection to be displayed at all times is sending an underlined message which can be dangerous to their mental health.”

However, experts opined that some of the surgeries help enhance the function of certain body parts. A rhinoplasty improves breathing and reduces sinusitis by shaping the nose. Breast reduction can reduce strain on the back and shoulders and help with pain in those areas. Liposuction can improve body contour and reduce stress on the knees.

