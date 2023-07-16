G20 meet: Hampi’s roads get makeover  

Kiran Balannanavar By

Express News Service

HAMPI, HOSAPETE: Hosting the G20 Summit has turned out to be a boon for Hampi on the infrastructure front. The town now has pothole-free roads, drinking water facilities and good restrooms. People say the G20 Cultural and Sherpas meeting helped the town get good basic infrastructure. In the last couple of weeks, the number of tourists has increased after hearing about the visit of G20 delegates to Hampi to attend the Cultural Working Group (CWG) and Sherpas’ Meet.

As per the direction of the Union government, the Vijayanagara district administration took up development works like road repair, drinking water facilities, toilet construction and other repair works.

There had been demand for these infrastructure facilities since many years. But the G20 Summit helped locals and tourists to get these amenities.

“The roads on the outskirts of Hampi and Hosapete are ‘shining’ now. We are happy that in the name of the G20 meet, we finally got good roads,” people added.

