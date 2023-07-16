Home States Karnataka

God’s blessing, says former deputy CM KS Eshwarappa after Karnataka court relief

He said the verdict has motivated him to work for the party at the state and national levels.

Published: 16th July 2023 08:53 AM

Karnataka Rural Development Minister KS Eshwarappa

KS Eshwarappa (Photo | Pushkar V, EPS)

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA:  Responding to the Special Court of Representatives, Bengaluru verdict in connection with the suicide case of contractor Santosh Patil, former deputy CM KS Eshwarappa said, “With the blessing of our Kuladevathe Chowdeshwari, I have been proved innocent in court.” 

He said the verdict has motivated him to work for the party at the state and national levels. District BJP president, TD Megharaj, said the verdict has proved Eshwarappa’s innocence, who had set a standard for other politicians by resigning the post of a minister when allegations were made against him.

“It’s a special day for the BJP. Congress leaders, unable to handle the achievements of the BJP and Eshwarappa, hatched a conspiracy against him. They tarnished the image of a leader and the government,” he said. 

He alleged that the Congress leaders used Kempanna, president of Contractors’ Association and Patil’s suicide for political gains, and targeted Eshwarappa. MLA Chennabasappa said, “Lakhs of party workers, who were in pain, are now happy. This verdict is a slap on Congress’ face, who had constantly mocked the BJP government as 40 per cent government and targeted our leader Eshwarappa.” 

KS Eshwarappa

