Karnataka: Effective Opposition a must for good governance

Ramu Patil By

Express News Service

Congress hopes to script its national revival from Karnataka and play a bigger role in bringing non-BJP parties together ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Victory in the May 10 assembly polls has given it much-needed confidence and acceptance among the opposition parties, which will meet in Bengaluru next week to discuss a broader strategy to take on the BJP.

On the contrary, the BJP which currently holds 25 out of 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka and considers the state as its gateway to the South is yet to come to terms with its defeat in the assembly polls. Over two months after the elections, the party is yet to appoint Leaders of Opposition (LoP) in the State Legislative Assembly and Council. Perhaps, for the first time, the all-important budget session of the state Legislature is being held without an LoP in the assembly, despite the opposition having the numbers required to get the position, which is also considered the Shadow Chief Minister’s post. The budget session that started on July 3 will end next week.

The BJP’s failure to appoint an LoP has hit the party’s image and sent a wrong message to its cadre as well as the people of the state at large. As an opposition party, BJP lost an opportunity to go hammer and tongs at the Siddaramaiah government over several issues, including the delay in implementing the guarantees. The guarantee schemes came with a plethora of conditions, contrary to what the Congress’ top leaders promised in the run-up to the polls.

Not having an LoP disarms the opposition and jeopardises its efforts to come up with a coordinated strategy to ensure that the government delivers what it had promised to the people. Some senior BJP legislators, including former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai and former Union minister Basangouda Patil Yatnal, did try to put up spirited arguments in the assembly on many occasions.

Such attempts could have had a much better impact if there was a coordinated strategy with an LoP and a team of senior leaders working on a clear plan of action.

The LoP is not entirely an internal issue of the BJP. The party that won 66 seats is expected to play the role of a constructive opposition. It has to effectively represent people’s concerns and highlight the government’s shortcomings, if any. Such a role of the opposition to keep tabs on the government becomes even more crucial when any party comes to power with a massive mandate.

Ironically, the BJP’s indecisiveness has become a topic of discussion not just within the political circles, but also in the Assembly and Council rubbing salt in the BJP’s wounds. So much so the Congress often uses it as a weapon to silence BJP members whenever they try to corner the government on the floor of the House.

The BJP central leadership may have reasons to delay the decision. One of the often-explained reasons is that it is working out a detailed plan of action keeping in mind caste, region, and other combinations before deciding on the LoP along with the appointment of a new state unit president. The incumbent state president’s tenure has ended and he is on extension.

Be that as it may, the party needs to decide on it fast. The Congress is carefully crafting its strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. It has already started working on its plan of winning 20 out of 28 seats. In 2019, Congress won just one seat. But, unlike in the last elections, the morale in the Congress camp is high and its leadership feels that it has found a formula to defeat BJP. In the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls, the Congress will try to maximise the factors that helped it to return to power in the state. Similar strategies are also likely to be adopted by Congress in other states.

The challenge is much bigger for BJP as it tries to retain 25 seats. It has to counter Congress’ consistent efforts to set a narrative and build a perception in its favor. Going by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and other senior Congress leaders’ tirades against the Modi government, they seem to be working with a clear strategy to prepare the stage for the big battle in 2024. The BJP needs to act fast and decisively to retain its hold on the only bastion in the South.

