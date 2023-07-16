Karnataka CM to launch Gruha Lakshmi registration on July 19

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will launch the registration for the ambitious ‘Gruha Lakshmi’ guarantee scheme to give Rs 2,000 per month to women heads of around 1.28 crore families across the state, at the Banquet Hall in Vidhana Soudha at 5 pm on July 19.

In fact, Congress had plans of getting AICC former president Sonia Gandhi to launch the app for the registration of beneficiaries, but fearing that it may spark a controversy, the government decided to get it done by the chief minister as it is not a party programme but the government’s, sources told TNIE.

Women and Child Welfare Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar on Saturday admitted to inviting Sonia Gandhi, but did not reveal the reason for dropping the idea. Unlike the registration for other guarantees, including the ‘Gruha Jyothi’ where up to 200 units of free electricity will be given to households and ‘Anna Bhagya’ free rice scheme that could be done through Seva Sindhu app on their smartphones, beneficiaries under ‘Gruha Lakshmi’ have to visit specific centres or give details to volunteers.

“For every 1,000 population, a male and a female ‘praja pratinidhi’ volunteers authorised by the government will register the beneficiaries at their doorsteps,” she said.

Around 11,000 centres, including Grama One, Karnataka One, Bengaluru One and Bapuji Seva Kendra Service centres, have been authorised to register and if the registration is successful, beneficiaries will get an acknowledgement instantly. The beneficiary has to provide the ration card number, Aadhaar number and bank account details with the passbook, if she wishes to receive the amount in her bank account other than the one linked to the Aadhaar number.

If the woman head of a family has died, the family has to furnish the death certificate and get the details updated in BPL/APL/AAY cards, showing a new head of the family. The money will be transferred on August 16 or 17 through RTGS after the official inauguration. There will be no deadline to register as it will be a regular process until the target of 1.28 crore beneficiaries is reached. The beneficiaries will be given an appointment to register at the centres. They can get the appointment by sending the message through SMS or Whatsapp to 8147 500 500. For more details, they can dial the 1902 helpline.

Every working day, 30 beneficiaries each will be registered in the morning and afternoon sessions.

“The CM, in his budget, allocated Rs 30,000 crore per annum for the scheme. I don’t think it is a daunting task to implement it, but it is challenging. At present, beneficiaries cannot download the ‘Gruha Lakshmi’ app on their own and register individually,” she said.

