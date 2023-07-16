Home States Karnataka

Kin of KSRTC drivers who died in mishaps get Rs 1 crore each

The insurance scheme applies to accidents occurring while employees are on duty as well as during off duty.

Published: 16th July 2023 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2023 04:53 PM

Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy and KSRTC MD Anbu Kumar hand over accident-relief cheques to the kin of KSRTC employees on Saturday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy on Saturday distributed accident-relief cheques of Rs 1 crore each to the families of two Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) driver-cum-conductors who lost their lives in accidents. 

G V Chalapathy (41), who had served in the Bengaluru division of KSRTC for 11 years, died in an accident in January, and P N Nagaraju, who served in the Hassan division for 17 years died, when his two-wheeler was hit by a car in February.

The insurance scheme comprises premium-free insurance of Rs 50 lakh from the State Bank of India and an additional insurance coverage of Rs 50 lakh from United India Insurance, with employees paying an annual premium of Rs 885.  

The insurance scheme applies to accidents occurring while employees are on duty as well as during off duty. It is the highest insurance in any government bus corporations in India, said Reddy.

