Parents welcome Supreme Court stay on order over fee regulation

However, they highlighted several issues that still needed to be addressed.

Published: 16th July 2023 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2023 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Parents have welcomed Friday’s Supreme Court’s stay on a judgment of the Karnataka High Court striking down certain provisions of the Karnataka Education Act, 1983, in connection with regulation of fees in private schools.

The high court case was filed by the Karnataka Unaided Management of Schools Association (KUSMA) seeking to strike down certain provisions in the act related to setting fees by schools as well as recruitment of teaching and non-teaching staff. 

However, arguing against this, the state government stated that the high court had failed to consider several previous judgments of Supreme Court on the matter, and those which were considered had been done out of context.

Various parent organisations, including the Karnataka Private School and College Parents Association Coordination Committee (KPSCPACC) and Voice of Parents Karnataka, welcomed the Supreme Court decision, calling it a positive development. However, they highlighted several issues that still needed to be addressed.

KPSCPACC President B N Yogananda said several cases are still pending in District Education Regulating Authorities (DERAs) that need to be addressed related to the exploitation of parents in setting fees. 

