Property papers at doorstep soon in Karnataka: DK Shivakumar

Puran Choudhary By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday said that the state government has decided to introduce a system where property documents will be delivered at one’s doorstep in Bengaluru.

Revealing this to the media on the sidelines of a meeting with members of various resident welfare associations (RWAs) to promote Brand Bengaluru, Shivakumar, who is also Bengaluru Development Minister, said all private and government properties in the jurisdictions of Bangalore Development Authority and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike will be digitized and mapped for the purpose.

He said stern action will be taken against those not paying property tax and misusing their land. “Each property will be mapped using technology. I have asked BBMP and BDA officials to scan and digitize property documents in a phased and time-bound manner.”

‘CCTVs to be placed near garbage dumps’

“Nobody will be allowed to get away without paying property tax,” Shivakumar said. Referring to SM Krishna’s tenure as chief minister, he said the “Bhoomi” system was introduced then across the state to deliver land records to owners at their doorstep. A similar model will be adopted. The DyCM said everyone must abide by law as far as payment of property tax is concerned. “Bengaluru cannot develop if resources are not mobilized,” he added.

During the meeting, members of RWAs raised various issues, including garbage collection and restoration of lakes. The DyCM said ward-level meetings will be held to get the views of people on the development of Bengaluru.

On the encroachment of footpaths, he said, “There is a law to regulate street vendors. Keeping in mind the interests of such vendors, a new policy will be formulated to protect the rights of pedestrians.”

He said CCTV cameras will be installed in places where garbage and construction debris are being dumped in the city. Strict action will be taken against the violators.

KIDS’ VIEWS FOR BRAND B’LURU

Children’s views will be taken while chalking out the Brand Bengaluru policy. Shivakumar said the government has directed authorities to organize meetings with high school and college students and hold debate competitions to record their views.

