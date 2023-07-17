Bangles and bisi oota: Centre issued norms, says CM Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A circular on hygiene and food safety, instructing midday meal ‘bisi oota’ staff in government and aided schools and colleges not to wear bangles while at work, went viral. “Nail polish or artificial nails should not be worn because they can become foreign bodies and may compromise food safety. No watches, rings, jewellery and bangles should be worn during cooking, serving and distribution, where there is a danger of contamination of the product,” a circular issued on July 7 said, turning into a bone of contention.

As some private news channels telecast the news, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah clarified in a tweet that “False news is being spread widely that the state government has issued guidelines banning the wearing of bangles by ‘bisioota’ workers. In fact, the Central Government has issued a guideline regarding ‘Poshan Yojana’, banning the wearing of bangles”.

According to sources, the state government’s circular is based on the Centre’s guidelines as ‘Poshan’ is a central government-sponsored scheme. “It is there in the circular issued by the Ministry of Education,” an official said.

Former primary and secondary education minister BC Nagesh of the BJP, speaking to TNIE over the phone, maintained that the circular must have been issued by the state government and that women in North India are not particular about wearing bangles.

