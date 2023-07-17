BJP ridicules meet, Bommai says it won’t have impact on party  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BJP leaders are writing off national Opposition leaders who have congregated in Bengaluru in a show of unity, ahead of the General Elections in 2024. Terming them no match for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP here is dismissing the leaders as weak and insignificant, and the conclave a waste of time.

Former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai claimed the meeting will have no impact on the BJP. “They are not strong enough to challenge the BJP. More than being opposition parties, they are regional parties.’’ An article in Organiser, the RSS mouthpiece, said, “The meeting is being held to chalk out the Opposition’s strategy for defeating the BJP in the upcoming 2024 general elections.’’

Putting down the leaders, former MLC Go Madhusudhan said the parties are united in their opposition to PM Modi. “Everyone individually feels they are a match for his personality and all are suffering from an inferiority complex. They are threatened by Modi’s continuance in office.’’

BJP MLC and General Secretary Ravi Kumar said, “Various opposition parties have come together with the sole intention of coming to power, even to the extent of setting aside their ideologies.’’ Criticising the Congress government, he said, “It has been 10 days since the legislative session started, and the Congress is not talking about the Governor’s speech or budget, but are interested in the next parliamentary elections. They have fixed the agenda of winning seats in the parliamentary elections. The administrative machinery is being prepared for the Lok Sabha elections. They don’t intend to develop India.’’

Asked about the JDS working in understanding with the BJP, Bommai said, “It is left to the BJP central leadership. It will depend on the outcome of talks between BJP central leaders and former PM HD Deve Gowda.’’

On BJP extending an invitation to the JDS for an NDA meeting in New Delhi, Ravi Kumar said, “The information I have is that former CM HD Kumaraswamy and former PM Deve Gowda will be going to Delhi. The BJP central leadership comprising JP Nadda, Amit Shah and PM Modi will decide on this,’’ he said. “There are so many political parties which are curious and interested in joining NDA to make their fortunes due to Modi and his programmes for the development of this country,’’ Go Madhusudhan said.

Congress-working president and MLC Saleem Ahmed said, “This is a fight against the dictatorial rule of Narendra Modi and the failure of his government. When they purchase MLAs and form governments, what ideology are they talking about?”

