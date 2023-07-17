G20 Sherpa meet concludes in Hampi

Kiran Balannanavar By

Express News Service

HAMPI: The third meeting of G20 Sherpa at Hampi, chaired by Indian G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant, concluded on Sunday. Over 120 delegates from G20 countries, invitee countries and various international organisations came together to jointly draft and co-create the ‘Leaders Declaration’.

The meeting engaged in three days of hard negotiations with the aim to foster transformative, action-oriented initiatives, that are holistic and imbibes the spirit of one world, one family. Sherpas and heads of delegations worked on the draft of the Leaders Declaration that reflects the collective resolve of G20 nations to drive progress on critical global issues, and commitment to prioritise sustainable development and tackle pressing challenges.

Speaking to media persons, Kant said that the draft text covers six priorities, including the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), green development, multilateral development bank reforms, digital public infrastructure, and gender equality, and incorporates the outcomes from the various working groups.

“By ensuring an emphasis on developmental goals, Indian Presidency intends to preserve the G20 identity and ethos as a development forum that brings together developed and emerging economies on a common platform....,” he added. India also held productive bilateral discussions during the course of the 3-day meeting.

