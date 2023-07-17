Home States Karnataka

G20 Sherpa meet concludes in Hampi

The meet engaged in three days of hard negotiations with the aim to foster transformative, action-oriented initiatives, that is holistic and imbibes the spirit of one world, one family.

Published: 17th July 2023 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2023 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

Hampi’s famous Stone Chariot and Vijaya Vittala Temple illuminated on Sunday on the last day of the Third G20 Sherpa meeting | KPN

Hampi’s famous Stone Chariot and Vijaya Vittala Temple illuminated on Sunday on the last day of the Third G20 Sherpa meeting | KPN

By Kiran Balannanavar
Express News Service

HAMPI:  The third meeting of G20 Sherpa at Hampi, chaired by Indian G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant, concluded on Sunday. Over 120 delegates from G20 countries, invitee countries and various international organisations came together to jointly draft and co-create the ‘Leaders Declaration’. 

The meeting engaged in three days of hard negotiations with the aim to foster transformative, action-oriented initiatives, that are holistic and imbibes the spirit of one world, one family. Sherpas and heads of delegations worked on the draft of the Leaders Declaration that reflects the collective resolve of G20 nations to drive progress on critical global issues, and commitment to prioritise sustainable development and tackle pressing challenges. 

Speaking to media persons, Kant said that the draft text covers six priorities, including the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), green development, multilateral development bank reforms, digital public infrastructure, and gender equality, and incorporates the outcomes from the various working groups. 

“By ensuring an emphasis on developmental goals, Indian Presidency intends to preserve the G20 identity and ethos as a development forum that brings together developed and emerging economies on a common platform....,” he added.  India also held productive bilateral discussions during the course of the 3-day meeting.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
G20 Sherpa meet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp