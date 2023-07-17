Government order issued on internal marks in PU colleges of Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government has issued a government order on the introduction of internal marks in PU colleges. Following a proposal given by the Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE), the government issued an order on considering 20 of a total 100 marks in a subject as internal marks.

According to a notification by DPUE, the internal marks are being introduced as part of comprehensive evaluation. “It helps understand the students’ potential and increases the seriousness of quizzes and mid-term examinations. Internal assessments also reduce test anxiety and stress. Student observations are continuous and allow learning to improve,” they said.

In particular, the internal marks are meant to bring about uniformity in all subjects. Initially, science subjects were divided between a 70-mark theory paper and a 30-mark practical paper, while other subjects that do not have practicals would be marked on a 100-mark theory paper. This has now been changed so that non-practical subjects will be marked on an 80-mark theory paper and a 20-mark internal evaluation.

As a part of this, the GO details the breakdown of the marks. Ten marks will be taken from the average of the best of the two unit tests, combined with the mid-term examination. The other half will be given for various projects and assignments marked to the students, specifically five marks for writing projects and assignments, three marks for presentations, and two marks for viva voce.

The department has also highlighted that the assignments and projects, as well as awarding of marks should be done without any bias towards students and the documents related to the assignments must be held for a period of four months.

They have also stated that a list of project titles and assignments subject-wise should be given to the respective districts and these titles alone must be followed in giving assignments.

