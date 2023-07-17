Terror convict shifted to Nagpur from Belagavi over threat calls to Gadkari

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The NIA took custody of terror convict Afsar Pasha, who was lodged in Hindalga Central Jail in Belagavi, in connection with threat calls to Union Surface Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari. The man who made the threat calls, Jayesh Pujari, another prisoner in Hindalga jail, was arrested by the Nagpur police in March this year.

Jayesh Pujari alias Jayesh Kantha, a double murder convict in Mangaluru and prime accused in various other cases, was imprisoned at the Hindalga Jail. He made the threat calls to Gadkari on January 14 and March 21 using a cell phone from the Hindalga Jail. He had threatened to explode a bomb if the minister did not pay Rs 10 crore. The Maharashtra police, who investigated the case, took Jayesh into custody after registering a complaint at the Nagpur police station.

During the inquiry, the police found that Pasha, who has links with terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba, had instigated Jayesh to make the calls. Pasha has been convicted for the lone-wolf terror attack at the Indian Institute of Science in Bengaluru in 2005.

On receiving information from the Nagpur police, NIA officials arrived in Belagavi a couple of days ago. After all the procedures, NIA officials took Pasha into custody on Saturday and left for Mumbai by road. He was grilled for the whole day on Saturday. NIA officials later handed him over to the Nagpur police.

Clash between state police, jail officers

Sources said that a verbal clash broke out between officers of the state police and jail officials over security issues at Hindalga Jail. The Nagpur police and NIA officials were in Belagavi since Thursday (July 13) to probe the threat calls to Union minister Nitin Gadkari.The police told jail officials that they put in a lot of effort to arrest criminals, but jail officials are negligent, allowing mobile phones, SIM cards and chargers into the prison that allowed the prisoner to make the threat calls



