Home States Karnataka

Chandrayaan-3 completes 2nd orbit-raising manoeuvre  

As Chandrayaan-3 is currently orbiting the Earth, preparing to slingshot its way into orbit around the Moon, netizens across the world have reported sightings of the capsule. 

Published: 18th July 2023 10:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2023 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

ISRO

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has reported that all systems are green for the Chandrayaan-3 so far.

On Monday, ISRO announced that the second orbit-raising manoeuvre, or Earth-bound apogee firing, had been performed successfully. The manoeuvres are being performed at the ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) in Bengaluru.

According to the space agency, the next firing is planned for Tuesday, between 2 pm and 3 pm. From 41,762 km x 174 km, Chandrayaan-3 is currently orbiting the Earth at an altitude of 41,603 km x 226 km. After its launch on July 14, Chandrayaan-3 is in the first phase - the Earth-Centric Phase - of its mission. Following the successful conduction of all firing manoeuvres, as part of the Earth-bound Manoeuvre Phase, it will enter Phase 2 of the mission - the Lunar Transfer Phase.

Under this, it will attempt to transition from its orbit around the Earth, into orbit around the Moon. After this, it will enter the final stage of the mission, the Moon Centric Phase, where it will attempt to soft land its lander and rover, spelling the success of the mission.

As Chandrayaan-3 is currently orbiting the Earth, preparing to slingshot its way into orbit around the Moon, netizens across the world have reported sightings of the capsule. 

ALSO READ | ‘Fat boy’ launches India’s third moonshot: Chandrayaan-3

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ISRO Chandrayaan-3

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp