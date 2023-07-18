Chandrayaan-3 completes 2nd orbit-raising manoeuvre  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has reported that all systems are green for the Chandrayaan-3 so far.

On Monday, ISRO announced that the second orbit-raising manoeuvre, or Earth-bound apogee firing, had been performed successfully. The manoeuvres are being performed at the ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) in Bengaluru.

According to the space agency, the next firing is planned for Tuesday, between 2 pm and 3 pm. From 41,762 km x 174 km, Chandrayaan-3 is currently orbiting the Earth at an altitude of 41,603 km x 226 km. After its launch on July 14, Chandrayaan-3 is in the first phase - the Earth-Centric Phase - of its mission. Following the successful conduction of all firing manoeuvres, as part of the Earth-bound Manoeuvre Phase, it will enter Phase 2 of the mission - the Lunar Transfer Phase.

Under this, it will attempt to transition from its orbit around the Earth, into orbit around the Moon. After this, it will enter the final stage of the mission, the Moon Centric Phase, where it will attempt to soft land its lander and rover, spelling the success of the mission.

As Chandrayaan-3 is currently orbiting the Earth, preparing to slingshot its way into orbit around the Moon, netizens across the world have reported sightings of the capsule.

