Covid scam? PAC for independent probe in Karnatala

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC), formed to probe the alleged corruption in the procurement of medical equipment during the pandemic, tabled its report in both Houses and urged the state government to order a detailed investigation into it by an independent agency.

The committee was headed by MLA HK Patil. In its report, the committee said at the outset, it looks like the then-state government failed to control the pandemic which resulted in many deaths.

The committee stated that it sought details regarding the purchase of medical equipment and medicines by the Department of Health and Family Welfare and bills for treatment availed in private hospitals, distribution of mattresses, and others, but the authorities did not provide them.

“The committee, therefore, urges the state government to hand over the probe to an independent agency for detailed investigation,” the report stated. The committee noted that between 2020 and 2021, the government procured rapid antigen test kits 13 times. But the authorities failed to furnish details such as bills, the agreement signed with the agency concerned and tenders invited. In April 2021, the department invited tenders and issued an order to Sudarshan Pharma to supply 6.9 lakh kits. But the company supplied only 50% of the ordered kits. Instead of blacklisting the company, the department allowed it to take part in the other bidding.

The report stated that though the WHO warned in March 2021 that ivermectin tablets will not help in treating covid patients, the department procured 1.10 crore tablets three times between April and May 2021. The department failed to furnish details regarding the distribution of tablets to hospitals. The Tamil Nadu government had decided not to procure this tablet after the WHO warning.

“It is unfortunate that the department played with the lives of patients by giving them this tablet,” the committee stated.

