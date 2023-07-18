JDS maintains equidistance from Opposition, NDA meets  

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Though JDS is publicly maintaining equidistance from both the Congress-hosted Opposition party leaders’ meeting in Bengaluru and the BJP-led NDA meeting in Delhi, sources said the party is clearly with NDA and the nitty-gritty is being worked out.

JDS held an all-important meeting in New Delhi a few weeks ago and the regional party has taken a firm stand that it would go with NDA as it would benefit the party, the sources said. Party leaders are of the opinion that an understanding with the BJP-NDA would get them a larger number of parliamentary seats and the party would also benefit from being close to the party in power nationally, they added.

JDS is already getting ready to work with NDA, while an official merger of the party with BJP has been ruled out by both former prime minister HD Deve Gowda and former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy. Both leaders are, however, tightlipped about any developments on the tie-up with the saffron party.

Kumaraswamy told TNIE, “We have not received an invitation from the opposition leaders’ meeting in Bengaluru, nor the NDA meeting in Delhi, which is at preliminary stages. The NDA has called the meeting to discuss different things.’’

While JDS has not formally started the negotiations with NDA on sharing seats for the Lok Sabha elections, it is expected to seek seven to eight seat out of the 28 in Karnataka. JDS, during its coalition with Congress in 2019, had contested from eight seats. But both parties won just a seat each. Apart from BJP’s 25 Lok Sabha members, only one other independent had been elected from Karnataka then.

JDS by itself stands a chance of winning only two seats —Hassan and Mandya. In four or five other constituencies, including Chamarajanagar, Kolar, Chikkaballapur and Tumakuru, from where it might want to contest, BJP is already holding these seats.

Political analyst BS Murthy said, “All his life, Deve Gowda has been with the anti-BJP coalition in one way or the other. As a party, JDS has started drifting towards BJP since its big defeat in the Assembly polls. Kumaraswamy seems to see it as a safer bet to align with BJP, but it is doubtful that Deve Gowda considers this alliance the same way.

BJP badly needs a new narrative for Karnataka. With the Lok Sabha elections round the corner, any help to strengthen and expand its vote base is always welcome. BJP of today does not worry about the ideologies, corruption cases and allegations of smaller parties as it believes it can carry the burden of the junior partner and wash its stains, if any. The recent example of Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar in Maharashtra proves that the ideology, allegations and even objections from local units do not matter. In Karnataka, it looks like BJP will be the bigger gainer in this alliance.”

