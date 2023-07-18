Home States Karnataka

Sonia, Rahul pay last respects to Ex-Kerala CM Ommen Chandy who passed away in Bengaluru

Kharge visibly looked pained as he could not control his emotions with tears in his eyes.

Published: 18th July 2023 12:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2023 07:01 PM

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi pay last respects to former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy, in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress leaders including AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge, veteran leader Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah mourned the death of senior Congress leader and former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy who breathed his last at a hospital here on Tuesday morning.

The senior leaders who were here to attend the opposition parties' meeting rushed to the hospital and paid their last respects to the mortal remains of the seventy-nine-year-old Congress party loyalist. 

They consoled the family members including his wife Mariamma Ummen and son Chandy Oomen. Kharge visibly looked pained as he could not control his emotions with tears in his eyes.

The death of the veteran leader a few hours before the start of the opposition parties' meeting at a hotel hosted by the Congress party has come as a shock to the leaders. There was a pall of gloom descended over the premises.

"My humble tribute to the stalwart Oommen Chandy, Former Kerala Chief Minister and a staunch Congressman who stood tall as a leader of the masses. His unwavering commitment and visionary leadership left an indelible mark on Kerala's progress and the nation's political landscape. He will be remembered for his dedication and service to the people. Heartfelt condolences to the family and supporters(sic)" tweeted Mallikarjun Kharge.  

“Oommen Chandy ji was an exemplary grassroots Congress leader. He will be remembered for his lifelong service to the people of Kerala. We will miss him dearly. Much love and condolences to all his loved ones", tweeted Rahul Gandhi by tagging Oommen's picture along with him during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

"Shri Oommen Chandy was very dear to me and the news of his demise is disturbing. Oommen Chandy was one of the reasons for positioning the principles and values of the constitution, contributing significantly to the progressive political tradition of Kerala.

He earned the distinction of being the only Indian Chief Minister to receive recognition from the United Nations for public service", Siddaramaiah tweeted.

"Oomen's demise is a significant loss to development, democratic politics, the state of Kerala, Indian politics, and personally to me. I pray that his family and close friends find the strength to bear the irreparable loss", he said.

Siddaramaiah also in a separate statement issued to the press recalled his association with Oommen. "We met many times when both of us were Chief Ministers. He had his own clear understanding and models of development. He highly praised many projects including 'Annabhagya' implemented during my first term as Chief Minister. He wrote to me in appreciation of my budget as it has programmes to uplift the lives of the poor and the middle class", he said.

"A chapter in Indian politics has come to an end with former Kerala CM & Senior Congress Leader Shri. Oommen Chandy's demise.

A charismatic leader of the masses, his dedication and warmth will be deeply missed. My condolences to his family members, fans and followers", tweeted KPCC president and deputy chief minister D K Shivakumar.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee who was also here in Bengaluru taking part in the opposition parties' meeting also condoled the death of Oommen.

"Deeply saddened at the demise of Oommen Chandy, former chief minister of Kerala and elder statesman of our times. The veteran Congress leader had played a vital role in Kerala's development and democratisation of public life. I offer my sincere condolences to the bereaved family members and the innumerable followers of the capable and popular leader", she tweeted.  

