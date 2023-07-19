Home States Karnataka

Action will be taken against forest encroachers: Karnataka minister

He also had held a meeting with officials from Karnataka State Pollution Control Board and expressed his displeasure with its method of functioning.

Eshwar Khandre

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Environment and Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre on Tuesday said legal action will be taken against all those who encroach on forest land. After a discussion with forest department officials, about land encroachment in Kolar, he said there are reports that action was being delayed. But, there are some cases in the courts, hence all legal procedures need to be followed. 

At present 36 cases are in the court of the chief conservator of forests just in Kolar. Khandre added that the state government will take all efforts to protect the Western Ghats. After holding a meeting with serving and retired IFS officers, Khandre said priority needs to be given to sustainable development and infrastructure.

He also held a meeting with officials from Karnataka State Pollution Control Board and expressed his displeasure with its method of functioning. He said he will also hold a meeting with the CM before deciding what action needs to be taken against erring officials to ensure the Board functions efficiently and transparently.

