Bill to make farmland conversion easy tabled: Karnataka Revenue Minister

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda on Tuesday tabled a Bill to amend Section 95 of the Karnataka Land Revenue Act, 1964 (Karnataka Act 12 of 1964) to enable conversion of agricultural land for nonagricultural purposes by way of self-declaration through an affidavit, as proposed in the 2023-2024 budget.

If any occupant of agricultural land wishes to divert such land or any part of it to any other purpose and if such land is falling outside the Local Planning Area for which the Master Plan has not been published, the applicant can submit an affidavit along with an application to the deputy commissioner for conversion.

If the DC fails to decide within 30 days from the date of receipt of the application, the approval for diversion is deemed granted.

Byre Gowda also tabled the Registration (Karnataka amendment) Bill 2023 in the Assembly to give powers to village registrars to refuse registration of forged and other illegal documents. It gives powers to the district registrar either suo motu or on a complaint to cancel the registration of forged documents in certain cases and the new change also provides the appeal provision against the registrar’s order.

Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna tabled the Karnataka Cooperative Societies (amendment) Bill, to constitute a common cadre of employees for any class of cooperative societies. This is essential to reduce cases of misappropriation of funds in Primary Agricultural Cooperative societies.

It will help chief executive officers and secretaries to provide high-quality service to farmers and milk producers impartially without pressure from the governing body, the bill stated.

Accident cases to be shifted to dist courts To reduce the burden on the high court, the government is planning an amendment to the Motor Vehicle Act and transfer the cases to district courts, the state cabinet decided on Tuesday. At present, the high court has over 2 lakh accident-related cases. The cabinet also approved an amendment to the Prohibition of Transfer of Certain Lands (PTCL) Act.

THREE BILLS PASSED IN LEGISLATIVE COUNCIL

The Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurements (Amendment) Bill, which enhances the amount of construction works undertaken by persons belonging to the SC and ST from Rs. 50 lakh to Rs. 1 crore, and the Karnataka Legislature (Prevention of Disqualification) (Amendment) Bill, which exempts Legal Advisor to the CM and Special Representative of Karnataka State at New Delhi from incurring disqualification for being an MLA or MLC, were passed in the Legislative Council. The Karnataka Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill was also passed

BENGALURU: Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda on Tuesday tabled a Bill to amend Section 95 of the Karnataka Land Revenue Act, 1964 (Karnataka Act 12 of 1964) to enable conversion of agricultural land for nonagricultural purposes by way of self-declaration through an affidavit, as proposed in the 2023-2024 budget. If any occupant of agricultural land wishes to divert such land or any part of it to any other purpose and if such land is falling outside the Local Planning Area for which the Master Plan has not been published, the applicant can submit an affidavit along with an application to the deputy commissioner for conversion. If the DC fails to decide within 30 days from the date of receipt of the application, the approval for diversion is deemed granted. Byre Gowda also tabled the Registration (Karnataka amendment) Bill 2023 in the Assembly to give powers to village registrars to refuse registration of forged and other illegal documents. It gives powers to the district registrar either suo motu or on a complaint to cancel the registration of forged documents in certain cases and the new change also provides the appeal provision against the registrar’s order.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna tabled the Karnataka Cooperative Societies (amendment) Bill, to constitute a common cadre of employees for any class of cooperative societies. This is essential to reduce cases of misappropriation of funds in Primary Agricultural Cooperative societies. It will help chief executive officers and secretaries to provide high-quality service to farmers and milk producers impartially without pressure from the governing body, the bill stated. Accident cases to be shifted to dist courts To reduce the burden on the high court, the government is planning an amendment to the Motor Vehicle Act and transfer the cases to district courts, the state cabinet decided on Tuesday. At present, the high court has over 2 lakh accident-related cases. The cabinet also approved an amendment to the Prohibition of Transfer of Certain Lands (PTCL) Act. THREE BILLS PASSED IN LEGISLATIVE COUNCIL The Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurements (Amendment) Bill, which enhances the amount of construction works undertaken by persons belonging to the SC and ST from Rs. 50 lakh to Rs. 1 crore, and the Karnataka Legislature (Prevention of Disqualification) (Amendment) Bill, which exempts Legal Advisor to the CM and Special Representative of Karnataka State at New Delhi from incurring disqualification for being an MLA or MLC, were passed in the Legislative Council. The Karnataka Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill was also passed