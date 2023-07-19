Declare drought, give Rs 1 crore to each constituency: Bommai

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai demanded that the State Government declare drought as there is a severe rain deficit in Karnataka. He also demanded that the State Government announce Rs 1 crore to each Assembly constituency. He was speaking in the Assembly after moving an adjournment motion. Bommai said that due to deficit rain, seeds sown have not grown.

He said that the government has released a meagre amount to the chief executive officers to provide drinking water, but it is not enough.

“Sowing should have been completed on 7 lakh hectares in the state. But so far, it has been done only on 1 lakh hectare. The State Government should consider this as drought,” he added. Bommai also slammed Agriculture Minister Cheluva-Ramaswamy for speaking lightly on farmers’ suicide.

“The minister has spoken about farmers' suicide in statistics... it is wrong... It is such an irresponsible statement,” Bommai added. Meanwhile, former minister and BJP MLC Kota Shrinivas Poojari said more than 42 farmers, including 18 in the Haveri district alone, had ended their lives and the government should announce compensation.

