Kalaburagi shooting case to be handed over to CID: Parameshwara

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following a protest from BJP members in the Legislative Council, the state government on Tuesday referred a shooting incident in Kalaburagi district to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

On Monday, BJP MLCs demanded a judicial inquiry into the case. During the investigation into the alleged murder of head constable Mayur Chouhan in Narayanapura village of Jewargi taluk, the police had shot one of the accused Saibanna Karajagi in the leg on June 17. As Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara had replied that there was no need for a judicial inquiry, BJP members had protested by jumping into the well of the House, forcing an adjournment.

On Tuesday morning too, BJP MLCs continued their protest MLC Narayanaswamy said the home minister should have known the facts before replying in the House and the government’s response was factually wrong. He also demanded the suspension of the officer who drafted the reply.

Parameshwara told the House that as the opposition is not satisfied with his reply and as even the government wants the truth to come out, the government will transfer the case to the CID. Following the announcement, BJP members withdrew their protest.

MLC Shashil Namoshi said he welcomes the move, but the government should assign the case to a good officer to investigate the case. N Ravikumar said Saibanna, who was shifted to the Mysuru Central Prison, is not yet produced before the court and the police should be directed to do so immediately. Parameshwara, however, said they are procedural issues and the CID will look into it once it begins its probe.

