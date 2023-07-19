Mangaluru police to issue notice to NHAI over motorist's death

Express News Service

MANGALURU: Mangaluru city police commissioner Kuldeep Kumar Jain said a notice will be issued to the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) over the death of Titus Ferrao after he came under the truck while apparently avoiding a pothole at Baikampady on NH-66.

The pothole death of the 69-year-old resident of Kenjar has triggered a public outrage with netizens slamming the NHAI for not keeping the highway in motorable condition despite collecting tolls from its users.

Since the incident took place, the demand for action against NHAI for their alleged carelessness has intensified. Citing various Supreme Court and High Court orders, the citizens are demanding action against the NHAI.

Replying to journalists' query on the issue, the police commissioner said the matter will be investigated and notice will be issued to NHAI.

MANGALURU: Mangaluru city police commissioner Kuldeep Kumar Jain said a notice will be issued to the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) over the death of Titus Ferrao after he came under the truck while apparently avoiding a pothole at Baikampady on NH-66. The pothole death of the 69-year-old resident of Kenjar has triggered a public outrage with netizens slamming the NHAI for not keeping the highway in motorable condition despite collecting tolls from its users. Since the incident took place, the demand for action against NHAI for their alleged carelessness has intensified. Citing various Supreme Court and High Court orders, the citizens are demanding action against the NHAI.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Replying to journalists' query on the issue, the police commissioner said the matter will be investigated and notice will be issued to NHAI.