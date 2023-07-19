Home States Karnataka

Mangaluru police to issue notice to NHAI over motorist's death

The pothole death of the 69-year-old resident of Kenjar has triggered a public outrage with netizens slamming the NHAI for not keeping the highway in motorable condition.

Published: 19th July 2023 01:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2023 01:24 PM   |  A+A-

Pothole

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Vincent D’Souza
Express News Service

MANGALURU: Mangaluru city police commissioner Kuldeep Kumar Jain said a notice will be issued to the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) over the death of Titus Ferrao after he came under the truck while apparently avoiding a pothole at Baikampady on NH-66.

The pothole death of the 69-year-old resident of Kenjar has triggered a public outrage with netizens slamming the NHAI for not keeping the highway in motorable condition despite collecting tolls from its users.

Since the incident took place, the demand for action against NHAI for their alleged carelessness has intensified. Citing various Supreme Court and High Court orders, the citizens are demanding action against the NHAI.

Replying to journalists' query on the issue, the police commissioner said the matter will be investigated and notice will be issued to NHAI.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NHAI Road accident Pothole Mangaluru police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp