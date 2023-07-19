Youngster kills parents in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 61-year-old man and his wife, a retired central government employee, were reportedly murdered by their younger son in Kodigehalli police station limits on Monday.

The victims have been identified as Bhaskar and his 60-year-old wife Shantha. They were residing at Soudhemandi near Byatarayanapura. The accused has been identified as B Sharath (21).

The accused escaped after locking the front door of the house from outside. The double murder came to light after the couple’s elder son, Sajith, called them on Tuesday morning. When there was no response, he went home around 11 am on Tuesday and found his parents murdered. Sajith works with a private company and lives in Thindlu.

The accused is said to have killed his parents with a blunt weapon. Sajith filed a police complaint against his brother as he used to frequently fight with their parents.

The couple, who hailed from Mangaluru, came to Bengaluru 12 years ago. Bhaskar was working as a cashier at a canteen in the city. Sajith, who came to his parents’ house, found the front door locked. When he broke open the door, he saw his parents lying dead in a pool of blood.

“The double-murder took place between 8.30 pm and 9 pm on Monday. The accused was heard arguing with his parents. He might have attacked them with an iron rod. Both had severe head injuries. The reason for the double murder is being ascertained,” said a police officer.



