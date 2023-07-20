Home States Karnataka

CID to investigate murder of Jain monk in Karnataka

Making a statement in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, Chief Minister Siddaramiah said the case is sensitive and there has been a demand for a CID probe.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The State Government has decided to hand over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) the investigation into the murder of a Jain monk in Belagavi earlier this month. Jain monk Kamkumar Nandi Maharaj from Nandi Parvat Ashram in Chikkodi taluk was brutally killed on July 6 and his butchered body was found on July 8.

Two people have been arrested so far and financial transactions are suspected to be the reason behind the killing. There has been a demand for a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) from several quarters, including the Bharatiya Janata Party and members of the Jain community.

Making a statement in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, Chief Minister Siddaramiah said the case is sensitive and there has been a demand for a CID probe. Recently, Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara denied handing over the case to the CBI. BJP members had last week staged a protest over the law and order situation in the state and submitted a memorandum to the Governor.

