It was farewell NDA meet: SP leader Akhilesh

Akhilesh stayed at a private resort and visited the General Thimayya Museum in Madikeri on Wednesday.

Published: 20th July 2023 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2023 04:41 PM   |  A+A-

SP leader Akhilesh Yadav at the General Thimayya Museum in Madikeri . (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: Samajwadi Party president and former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday slammed the recent meeting of the BJP-led NDA in New Delhi calling it the alliance’s “farewell gathering.” 

Akhilesh, who visited Kodagu on Wednesday, a day after the meeting of Opposition Parties in Bengaluru, said, “Political parties in NDA held a farewell gathering as they are fearful of the new INDIA coalition.”

Akhilesh opined that the BJP is fearful of the alliance of the 26 Opposition parties. “Hence, they organised the NDA meeting on the same day as our meeting in Bengaluru. INDIA will build a stronger nation,” he told reporters. 

Akhilesh stayed at a private resort and visited the General Thimayya Museum in Madikeri on Wednesday. The SP leader said he used to visit Kodagu during his college days and added that the museum evokes patriotism.

