CID recommends legal action against ex-Nagamangala MLA 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Addressing the Assembly on Thursday, Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara presented the CID report on the alleged attempt to suicide by Nagamangala KSRTC bus driver-cum-conductor Jagadish. The issue was raised in the Assembly by former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy, as he had termed Agriculture Minister N Cheluvarayaswamy as responsible since he had got the victim transferred.

The report recommended legal action against former Nagamangala JDS MLA Suresh Gowda, as he had allegedly waylaid the ambulance shifting the victim to a better hospital. However, the report clarified that the attempt to suicide is for personal reasons, Parameshwara said.

It recommended action against the Nagamangala PSI and Inspector for not filing an FIR, following a complaint by the victim’s wife. “As many as 38 witnesses were interrogated and there was no instigation for the attempt to suicide,” he said.

The report also recommended action against Jagadish’s colleague Naveen Kumar, also a driver-cum-conductor with the KSRTC, as the latter had written the suicide note, and also the deputy manager of the depot, as they had failed to inform the matter to the higher authorities. Not convinced by the report, the Malavalli MLA alleged that it has an agenda of safeguarding someone influential. “Kumaraswamy had spoken to the victim over the phone, but accused the minister Cheluvarayaswamy and tarnished his image,” he alleged. ENS

BENGALURU: Addressing the Assembly on Thursday, Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara presented the CID report on the alleged attempt to suicide by Nagamangala KSRTC bus driver-cum-conductor Jagadish. The issue was raised in the Assembly by former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy, as he had termed Agriculture Minister N Cheluvarayaswamy as responsible since he had got the victim transferred. The report recommended legal action against former Nagamangala JDS MLA Suresh Gowda, as he had allegedly waylaid the ambulance shifting the victim to a better hospital. However, the report clarified that the attempt to suicide is for personal reasons, Parameshwara said. It recommended action against the Nagamangala PSI and Inspector for not filing an FIR, following a complaint by the victim’s wife. “As many as 38 witnesses were interrogated and there was no instigation for the attempt to suicide,” he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The report also recommended action against Jagadish’s colleague Naveen Kumar, also a driver-cum-conductor with the KSRTC, as the latter had written the suicide note, and also the deputy manager of the depot, as they had failed to inform the matter to the higher authorities. Not convinced by the report, the Malavalli MLA alleged that it has an agenda of safeguarding someone influential. “Kumaraswamy had spoken to the victim over the phone, but accused the minister Cheluvarayaswamy and tarnished his image,” he alleged. ENS