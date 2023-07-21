Home States Karnataka

CID recommends legal action against ex-Nagamangala MLA 

The issue was raised in the Assembly by former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy, as he had termed Agriculture Minister N Cheluvarayaswamy as responsible, since he had got the victim transferred.

Published: 21st July 2023 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2023 06:04 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara

Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Addressing the Assembly on Thursday, Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara presented the CID report on the alleged attempt to suicide by Nagamangala KSRTC bus driver-cum-conductor Jagadish. The issue was raised in the Assembly by former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy, as he had termed Agriculture Minister N Cheluvarayaswamy as responsible since he had got the victim transferred.

The report recommended legal action against former Nagamangala JDS MLA Suresh Gowda, as he had allegedly waylaid the ambulance shifting the victim to a better hospital. However, the report clarified that the attempt to suicide is for personal reasons, Parameshwara said.

It recommended action against the Nagamangala PSI and Inspector for not filing an FIR, following a complaint by the victim’s wife. “As many as 38 witnesses were interrogated and there was no instigation for the attempt to suicide,” he said.

The report also recommended action against Jagadish’s colleague Naveen Kumar, also a driver-cum-conductor with the KSRTC, as the latter had written the suicide note, and also the deputy manager of the depot, as they had failed to inform the matter to the higher authorities. Not convinced by the report, the Malavalli MLA alleged that it has an agenda of safeguarding someone influential. “Kumaraswamy had spoken to the victim over the phone, but accused the minister Cheluvarayaswamy and tarnished his image,” he alleged. ENS 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CID Dr G Parameshwara Nagamangala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp