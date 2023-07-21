Couple says lack of special ambulance led to baby’s death in Karnataka  

Subhash Chandra N S By

Express News Service

KARWAR: In a tragic incident, a three-month-old baby from Kinnar village near Karwar is suspected to have died due to the non-availability of an ambulance fitted with a paediatric ventilator. The condition of the baby boy was serious and doctors had advised his parents to rush him to Udupi for further treatment.

The baby, Rajan, is suspected to have succumbed to pneumonia three days after he was admitted to the Civil Hospital in Karwar. Rajan’s parents had admitted him to the hospital after noticing difficulty in breathing which was diagnosed as pneumonia by the doctors.

Shifting Rajan to Udupi was delayed due to the non-availability of the required ambulance, which the hospital in Karwar did not have. The parents, however, managed to contact a hospital in Udupi. However, the baby died even before the ambulance arrived in Karwar, the parents allege.

Rajkumar Malival, Head of Department, Paediatrics, Karwar Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) said, “The baby was brought in a serious condition and we told the parents about it. At this juncture, they decided to shift him to Udupi for further treatment.

We then advised them that they should have an ambulance fitted with a paediatric ventilator, which is not available here,” he said. Rajan’s death has come as a shock to his parents and relatives who staged a protest in front of the hospital. They demanded justice and proper medical care in the district.

