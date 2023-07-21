Home States Karnataka

Couple says lack of special ambulance led to baby’s death in Karnataka  

The baby, Rajan, is suspected to have succumbed to pneumonia three days after he was admitted to the Civil Hospital in Karwar.

Published: 21st July 2023 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2023 06:19 PM   |  A+A-

The woman with the body of her baby in Karwar. (Photo | Express)

The woman with the body of her baby in Karwar. (Photo | Express)

By Subhash Chandra N S
Express News Service

KARWAR:  In a tragic incident, a three-month-old baby from Kinnar village near Karwar is suspected to have died due to the non-availability of an ambulance fitted with a paediatric ventilator. The condition of the baby boy was serious and doctors had advised his parents to rush him to Udupi for further treatment. 

The baby, Rajan, is suspected to have succumbed to pneumonia three days after he was admitted to the Civil Hospital in Karwar. Rajan’s parents had admitted him to the hospital after noticing difficulty in breathing which was diagnosed as pneumonia by the doctors.

Shifting Rajan to Udupi was delayed due to the non-availability of the required ambulance, which the hospital in Karwar did not have. The parents, however, managed to contact a hospital in Udupi. However, the baby died even before the ambulance arrived in Karwar, the parents allege. 

Rajkumar Malival, Head of Department, Paediatrics, Karwar Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) said, “The baby was brought in a serious condition and we told the parents about it. At this juncture, they decided to shift him to Udupi for further treatment.

We then advised them that they should have an ambulance fitted with a paediatric ventilator, which is not available here,” he said. Rajan’s death has come as a shock to his parents and relatives who staged a protest in front of the hospital. They demanded justice and proper medical care in the district. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
baby’s death non-availability of ambulance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp