Kadugolla woman, newborn left to fend for themselves in Karnataka  

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

TUMAKURU: An age-old custom of keeping the mother and her newborn away from home for a couple of months still exists in the Kadugolla community. One such incident came to light a few days ago at Mallenahalli hamlet of Kadugollas in Tumakuru district.

Twenty-year-old Vasantha is now forced to live in a makeshift tent along with her baby girl. Vasantha lost one of her twin babies, a boy, due to some complications during delivery at the district hospital 28 days ago. She was treated as an inpatient in the hospital for 20 days.

Vasantha with her baby in a

makeshift tent at Mallenahalli

near Tumakuru

After Vasantha’s discharge from the hospital, she was not taken home. Her husband Siddesh and other elders in their family forced her to live with her baby in the makeshift tent. As per the age-old custom, the mother and her newborn are supposed to live in a makeshift structure away from home for two months.

Siddesh, a farmer, pitched a makeshift tent at his field near his house. Vasantha’s mother visits her regularly. She bathes her daughter and granddaughter. Besides providing food to her daughter, she helps her take care of the baby.

The community members, especially the heads of the hamlet, will penalise those violating this customary practice, according to sources. The community members believe that women during their postpartum and periods are considered “impure” and violate the sanctity of their deity if they live together or visit temples during this time. Hence, this practice, according to Kadugolla leader GK Naganna.

Mother, baby in tent: DHO promises action

Bellavi PHC medical officer Dr MC Radhakrishna and his staff visited the tent at Mallenahalli and examined the health of Vasantha and her daughter.

“The baby was born prematurely after eight months of pregnancy and is underweight as well. The baby should have been kept in the NICU. We tried, but could not convince her family members,” he told TNIE.

Senior leader and Tumakuru District Congress Committee president Chandrashekar Gowda, who also hails from the community, said the age-old custom still exists because of a lack of education and awareness among Kadugollas.

There are about 1,300 Kadugolla hamlets across the state where this practice exists. District Health Officer DN Manjunath said he will initiate action as the health of the mother and child is at risk. He said will refer the case to the Women and Child Welfare and Social Welfare departments for action.

