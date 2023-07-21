Home States Karnataka

Karnataka HC quashes proceedings against DKS 

The court took cognisance of the offences on January 25, 2022, and issued summons to Shivakumar.  

Karnataka High Court

Karnataka High Court. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Karnataka High Court quashed proceedings initiated against Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar under the Disaster Management Act and IPC for allegedly violating Covid-19 guidelines, by staging a protest against the increase in property tax in Bengaluru in January 2021. 

Justice M Nagaprasanna passed the order, allowing the petition filed by Shivakumar questioning the FIR registered against him with Halasur Gate police station, following a private complaint filed by the police sub-inspector.

The complaint was registered against Shivakumar on January 4, 2022. It was alleged that Shivakumar and a group of about 350 people took out a protest against the BBMP regarding the increase in property tax, in violation of Covid-19 guidelines. The court took cognisance of the offences on January 25, 2022, and issued a summons to Shivakumar.  

The court noted that Section 60(b) of the Disaster Management Act mandates that if cognizance is to be taken for an offence punishable under Section 51 of the Act, a person who is arraigned as accused should have been given a notice in not less than 30 days, in the manner prescribed.

However, the magistrate did not consider the said provision before taking cognizance, as to whether a notice had been issued to the accused in terms of Rule 3 of the Rules framed under the Act. Ostensibly, the mandate under the Act or Rules is not followed by the complainant and is not even noticed by the magistrate. It is, therefore, contrary to law, the court added, while quashing proceedings. 

