Home States Karnataka

Man who murdered elderly parents in Bengaluru nabbed in Madikeri

Locals of Madenadu called 112 to report a man who was suspiciously walking across the village. The police rushed to the spot and inquired about the whereabouts of the suspicious man.

Published: 21st July 2023 05:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2023 05:17 PM   |  A+A-

Accused Sharath (in striped T-Shirt) interrogated by the Madikeri police in District Hospital. 

Accused Sharath (in striped T-Shirt) interrogated by the Madikeri police in District Hospital. 

By Prajna GR
Express News Service

MADIKERI: The accused who had allegedly murdered his parents in Bengaluru was nabbed by the police in Kodagu. 

On Thursday late night, locals of Madenadu called 112 to report a man who was suspiciously walking across the village. The police rushed to the spot and inquired about the whereabouts of the suspicious man.

However, it is said that the man under question did not answer properly even as the police suspected him to be mentally ill. Following this, the man was shifted to the District Hospital in Madikeri even as police continued with their interrogations.

During the interrogation at the hospital, it was revealed that the man in question was Sharath (27), a resident of Kodigehalli who had allegedly murdered his parents Bhaskar (61) and Shantha (60) on July 17 in Bengaluru.

The Madikeri Rural Police immediately alerted the Kodigehalli police. It is learnt that Sharath travelled to Puttur and was in Madikeri on Thursday. The Kodigehalli police visited Madikeri and took Sharath into custody. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru man murders parents in Bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp