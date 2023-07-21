Man who murdered elderly parents in Bengaluru nabbed in Madikeri

Prajna GR By

Express News Service

MADIKERI: The accused who had allegedly murdered his parents in Bengaluru was nabbed by the police in Kodagu.

On Thursday late night, locals of Madenadu called 112 to report a man who was suspiciously walking across the village. The police rushed to the spot and inquired about the whereabouts of the suspicious man.

However, it is said that the man under question did not answer properly even as the police suspected him to be mentally ill. Following this, the man was shifted to the District Hospital in Madikeri even as police continued with their interrogations.

During the interrogation at the hospital, it was revealed that the man in question was Sharath (27), a resident of Kodigehalli who had allegedly murdered his parents Bhaskar (61) and Shantha (60) on July 17 in Bengaluru.

The Madikeri Rural Police immediately alerted the Kodigehalli police. It is learnt that Sharath travelled to Puttur and was in Madikeri on Thursday. The Kodigehalli police visited Madikeri and took Sharath into custody.

