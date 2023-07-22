Home States Karnataka

Four killed as car rams tipper in Karnataka's Sakleshpur

The police took the help of the crane to separate the car and the tipper  as half of the portion of the car got stuck under the tipper. 

Mangled remains of the Toyota Innova which met with an accident

By Express News Service

HASSAN: Four youths were killed on the spot in a head-on collision between a MUV and a tipper near Eshwarahalli Kudige on Bengaluru-Mangaluru national highway 75 in Sakleshpur taluk on Friday evening.

The police said the deceased have been identified as Chetan (22) of  Kuppahalli, Ashok (21) of Guddenahalli, Purushotam (23) of Tattekere and Dinesh (20) of Chigaluru villages near Hassan city. 

All the deceased were friends and were going on a jolly ride to Sakleshpur when the accident occurred. According to the locals, rash and negligent driving is the reason for the accident. 

The Toyota Innova hit the oncoming tipper while overtaking another vehicle. Alur police rushed to the spot where vehicular traffic was disrupted for half an hour. The police had a tough time in removing the bodies from the mangled remains of the car. 

The police took the help of the crane to separate the car and the tipper as half of the portion of the car got stuck under the tipper. 

The police seized the tipper and shifted the bodies to the mortuary in Hassan. A case has been booked and an investigation is underway.

