INTERVIEW: ‘Legislators want me to take decision that is best for party’, says JDS leader  

BENGALURU: Janata Dal (Secular) has decided to go with Bharatiya Janata Party. At the official

Janata Dal Legislature Party meeting called on Thursday, the party legislators discussed the issue of joining either the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) or the grouping of secular opposition parties — I.N.D.I.A (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance).

The legislators, giving full authority to senior leader HD Kumaraswamy, told him to “do whatever that you deem fit to save the party”. The decision to give the authority to Kumaraswamy was passed without a single objection from the 19 MLAs and seven MLCs. It appears that Kumaraswamy’s heart is with BJP and not Congress since Congress in the state does not need JDS support.

Kumaraswamy spoke exclusively to The New Indian Express. Excerpts:

The JDLP meeting on Thursday gave you all the authority to take a decision to align with either BJP or Congress...

There is no question of going with Congress. It is not necessary for them to seek our support.

Even earlier during the eight review meetings soon after the Assembly results, none of the JDS leaders objected to the party going with BJP. There was unanimity that you should do what is in the best interest of the party, even going with BJP.

The party leaders and MLAs are unanimous that we should take a decision that is good for the party in the future. They opine that party interests are paramount. Meeting after meeting only reiterated the same point.

Party insiders say you will go abroad for about 10 days and return on August 4. After that, the final shape of the alliance with the BJP will be decided...

Yes, I will be going out for about ten days and the finer details will be decided after that.

Will you merge the party with BJP or join NDA as a partner or will the alliance remain just an understanding?

There is no question of a merger. We will retain our independent identity. The other details and nitty-gritty will be worked out later.

Will you be the leader of the opposition? Earlier, JDS managed to ally with BJP and got Basavraj Horatti elected as chairman of the Upper House...

BJP will decide who will be the leader of the opposition. It will be someone from BJP and not JDS.

How many Lok Sabha seats would JDS like to contest from? Will it be eight as in 2019 ? What about zilla panchayat/ taluk panchayat and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanaghara Palike polls?

These details will be worked out only much later and it is too premature for that. These are just the preliminary stages.

There is talk of you becoming a minister in the Union cabinet...

There has been no such talk, and any such talk is completely premature. Nothing like that has been discussed or decided until now.

