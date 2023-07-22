Home States Karnataka

Kannada and culture minister asks Centre not to close regional channels 

He also said this news is a rude shock for the Kannadigas, especially Bengalureans, who are emotionally attached to the channel.

Published: 22nd July 2023 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2023 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

Shivaraj S Tangadagi

Shivaraj S Tangadagi, Minister for Backward Classes Welfare and Kannada and Culture

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Shivaraj S Tangadagi, Minister for Backward Classes Welfare and Kannada and Culture, on Friday, penned a letter to Anurag Thakur, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, expressing his anguish over closing regional channels. 

In the letter, he stated that the union government is promoting the programmes of the central government through Prasar Bharathi, which also includes Prime Minister's Mann Ki Baat, and is also airing recorded versions in regional languages.

He said that the political aspirations of the BJP government would have been fulfilled and hence it has been accepted without visible resentment. But the regional channel called Rainbow FM 101.3 in Karnataka, which commands lakhs of listeners is being sidelined and is being considered for closure anytime soon, Tangadagi noted.

He also said this news is a rude shock for the Kannadigas, especially Bengalureans, who are emotionally attached to the channel.

The channel also has over 30 lakh listeners not just in Karnataka, but across the world. This is not desired by our people and it hurts to see Hindi channels being promoted excessively, he said in the letter. He asked the Centre to look into the matter in a more considerable manner and do away with closing down the regional channels.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mann Ki Baat Shivaraj S Tangadagi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp