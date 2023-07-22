Kannada and culture minister asks Centre not to close regional channels 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Shivaraj S Tangadagi, Minister for Backward Classes Welfare and Kannada and Culture, on Friday, penned a letter to Anurag Thakur, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, expressing his anguish over closing regional channels.

In the letter, he stated that the union government is promoting the programmes of the central government through Prasar Bharathi, which also includes Prime Minister's Mann Ki Baat, and is also airing recorded versions in regional languages.

He said that the political aspirations of the BJP government would have been fulfilled and hence it has been accepted without visible resentment. But the regional channel called Rainbow FM 101.3 in Karnataka, which commands lakhs of listeners is being sidelined and is being considered for closure anytime soon, Tangadagi noted.

He also said this news is a rude shock for the Kannadigas, especially Bengalureans, who are emotionally attached to the channel.

The channel also has over 30 lakh listeners not just in Karnataka, but across the world. This is not desired by our people and it hurts to see Hindi channels being promoted excessively, he said in the letter. He asked the Centre to look into the matter in a more considerable manner and do away with closing down the regional channels.

