Karnataka to write to Centre seeking easing of drought norms

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda on Friday took a dig at the Centre as its manual with strict guidelines, revised in 2016, has turned into an impediment to the state to declare certain taluks as drought-hit. The state will write to the Centre, seeking simplification of the guidelines.

Replying to MLAs who had sought that their respective assembly constituencies be declared drought-hit in the assembly, Krishna informed that a detailed letter by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah would be sent to the Centre, urging it to simplify the guidelines.

“Earlier, the guidelines were flexible but now 60% of rain deficit and three weeks of dry spell is the condition, besides ground water moisture and satellite imaging of the area. If these parameters are not fulfilled, the taluks cannot be declared drought-hit. If it’s moderate, the state has to manage with its own funds,” he clarified. However, he said the cabinet sub-committee headed by him will hold a meeting by the end of July and take a call on declaring the taluks drought-hit, after consulting the CM.

Gowda informed that scarcity of rain, which was at 56% in June, has declined to 29% due to normal rain in the month of July. Four reservoirs in the Cauvery catchment area are getting an overall inflow of 18,687 cusecs and six in the Krishna basin are getting 78,264 cusecs, while Almatti dam is receiving 32,146 cusecs,he said.

On the drinking water supply scenario, Gowda said there is no scarcity of funds as the government will release Rs 1 crore in addition to the Rs 1 crore already released to every district, in a day or two.

But the MLAs, including J T Patil and Vijayananda Kashappanavar, urged the government to release Rs 1 crore to each taluk reeling under drought. Speaker UT Khader suggested that a task force under the chairmanship of the MLAs concerned could be set up to supervise the drought situation as was the practice in the past.

Cabinet to take call on issuing more BPL/APL cards

Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda on Friday clarified that a decision on issuing BPL and APL cards to more families will be taken in the next Cabinet meeting as people have applied for the same across Karnataka.

He was replying after MLA UB Banakar said people need these cards to avail of the government’s guarantees and are approaching him after the issuance of the cards was stopped three years ago.

The minister said, “We have crossed the Centre’s limit of 60% and given cards to 80% of the population. A decision will be taken in the Cabinet.” Meanwhile, Sringeri MLA TD Rajegowda drew the attention of Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre on the issue of elephant menace in Chikkamagaluru district.

“We sought Rs 250 crore in the budget to tackle man-animal conflict... but just Rs 120 crore has been allocated. Only 312.5km has been barricaded of the 640km due to scarcity of funds. It requires Rs 1.5 crore for every km and we will try to barricade at least 150km more,” he added.

