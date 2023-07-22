Visually impaired wife donates hubby’s organs in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A visually impaired wife who recently lost her husband in Bengaluru chose to donate multiple organs of his body, saving the lives of six people.

The family of the deceased 52-year-old farmer from Kolar donated his heart, lungs, two kidneys and corneas after he passed away at Sparsh Hospital, Yeshwanthpur on July 20. He had suffered from brain haemorrhage due to uncontrolled blood pressure and was transferred to Bengaluru on July 18 as his condition worsened. He was declared brain-dead on Thursday.

Doctors said it was commendable that the family members considered the importance of organ donation and made this decision despite suffering from loss.

Joseph Pasangha, group COO, of Sparsh Hospital commented, “This remarkable act not only honours the memory of the departed husband but also serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of organ donation. It’s truly heartening to see the donor’s visually impaired wife come forward to donate his corneas as well, giving the gift of sight to someone in need.”

Officials from the State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO) immediately initiated the process of organ donation taking written consent from the family. The recipients were selected as per the waiting list.

