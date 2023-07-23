JDS at crossroads again, has too many hurdles ahead  

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: While the growing bonhomie between JDS and BJP has triggered speculation amid political circles ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the regional party is once again at the crossroads in deciding its future in Karnataka politics.

After its rout in the Assembly elections, JDS is facing far too many challenges putting its leadership to test. The party is desperate to keep its flock together, retain its identity and emerge as an ideal opposition to improve its fortunes, besides bouncing back politically in the Lok Sabha elections.

JDS senior leader HD Kumaraswamy warming up to BJP may lead to turbulence within the party as many leaders and cadres are unhappy with the move. A section of party leaders and cadre still believes that the regional outfit must maintain an equidistance between Congress and BJP. Especially, party president CM Ibrahim, known to be vocal against BJP, appears miffed and has been maintaining a low profile since the development.

But a few others feel an alliance with BJP would benefit the party in the near future by winning a couple of Lok Sabha seats, but it could be harmful in the long run. Citing the Congress-JDS alliance in the previous Lok Sabha elections which failed to enthuse voters, a JDS leader said even JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda and Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil Kumaraswamy lost as the alliance did not peter down to workers of both parties and they did not work in tandem. Some leaders cite examples of BJP crushing regional parties, like Shiv Sena, NCP and LJP. The cadres need to be taken into confidence before arriving at any decision to avoid a 2019-like situation, said another source.

Former mayor Ravi said JDS will be an alternative force and claimed that Muslims who voted for Siddaramaiah’s leadership will return to JDS once Siddaramaiah quits electoral politics.

Deve Gowda, meanwhile, ruled out any merger with BJP and called upon leaders to organise the party to bring all sections back into its fold. He also authorised senior MLA GT Devegowda and others to tour the state and start preparing for the Lok Sabha elections.

JDS leaders maintained that they are in an alliance with BJP only to corner the Congress government, and there have been no talks of any arrangement for the Lok Sabha polls despite BJP leaders sending several feelers. However, an alliance cannot be ruled out, depending on how BJP treats the party and its demands, they added.

GT Devegowda said the party has authorised Kumaraswamy to take a decision to win the Lok Sabha polls and revive the party. Party leaders will tour the state to revive the party by attracting youth and women, he added. On the BJP and JDS coming together, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said they are watching the developments in JDS. Both parties coming together will not make a difference as the government is focused on delivering on its promises and programmes, he added.

