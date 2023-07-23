New industrial policy soon: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said Karnataka will come up with a new industrial policy to encourage exports. In the past, the state’s industrial policy was well appreciated by the industry fraternity as it was known to be most progressive. The government will hold discussions with industrialists and exporters to bring out a new and progressive industrial policy, he added.

Speaking on the sidelines of an event to present the ‘State Export Excellence Awards’, organised by the Department of Commerce and Industry and the Visvesvaraya Trade Promotion Centre, Siddaramaiah said the awards are an effort to recognise the best achievements of exporters.

He said the government will focus on creating an industry-friendly and investment-friendly policy. Industrial development will help reduce unemployment by creating economic opportunities. The skill development department will be strengthened to ensure proper training to youth to make them more employable.

This will also help improve the GDP and law and order situation in the state, he added. Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil said the Export Preparedness Index by NITI Aayog for 2022 has ranked Karnataka number one in the country under the policy and business ecosystem parameters. NITI Aayog’s ranking was announced on July 17. Siddaramaiah said the exporters, who have won awards, are an inspiration to others. “Karnataka has sustained its rank at No 3 in the country. Let’s work together and bring the state to number one,” CM said.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said, “We will encourage industrialisation in Tier 2 and 3 cities to make sure everything does not become Bengaluru-centric. The government is committed to providing all support to investors, including exporters.”

