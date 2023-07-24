After scarcity, a deluge

By Express News Service

Heavy rain lashed several parts of Karnataka bringing life to a standstill. While it is helping in filling up dams, damage to property, crop was reported

Rain batters Malnad, Tunga level up

Davangere:Heavy rains lashing the Malnad region has led to the rise in the water level in Tungabhadra river which is the lifeline of Davangere district. The Bhadra dam has also received 12,169 cusecs of water on Sunday morning taking the water level to 145 feet. The outflow was 167 cusecs out of which 100 cusecs was through the sluice gates. At Harihar, the water level in the river was flowing near maximum level.

Schools in Belagavi closed

BELAGAVI: Belagavi Dy Commissioner Nitesh Patil announced holid­ay to the schools in Khanapur, Kittur and Belagavi taluks on Monday in the back­d­­r­op of hea­vy downpour on Sunday. It has been raining inces­s­antly for the past one week in these taluks. In a view of the child­ren’s safety, DC Nitesh ­Patil announced the holiday to all primary and high schools in these taluks. The Malaprabha river is flowing at dangerous levels. The Hemmada-Khana­pur bridge was submerged in the water. Pastolli, Gastoli, Jamgaon, Hemmadaga,Shiroli, Nersa, and other hamlets situated in isolated areas have lost connectivity to Khanapur.

Heavy rain in Cauvery catchment

MADIKERI: Heavy rainfall is being recorded across catch­ment areas of River Cauvery in Kodagu. Several damages have been reported across the distr­ict following rainfall with strong winds. The crest gates of Harangi Reservoir have been opened to let out over 20,000 cusecs of water to rivers even as residents staying in low-lying areas have been cautioned to shift to safer places. The district administration has declared a holiday on Monday for schools and colleges. Bhagamandala in Madikeri taluk recorded 238mm rainfall in the last 24 hours.

Areca farms, houses damaged in Udupi

UDUPI: Heavy rains lashed Udupi district on Sunday. Karkala receiv­ed bountiful rains resulting in overflow of water in the Mundli dam. Rain that started in the morning continued with high intensity till evening and took a break later for few hours. Sita river in Hebri taluk has swollen, indicating bountiful rain in the catchment areas of the Western Ghat. Several paddy fields in Kabbinale were submerged in the floods on Sunday. Water from Sita river overflowed into the NH 169 near Nadpalu disrupting traffic for a brief period. Paddy fields were also submerged in Batradi area near Hebri and Kadari, Maala village, Karkala taluk. Areca plantation areas were submerged in Mundli, Karkala.

Low-lying areas flooded in M’luru

MANGALURU: Heavy rains that continued to lash across Dakshina Kannada on Sunday disrupted normal life in the district with several low-lying areas witnessing floods and trees and electric poles being uprooted. In Mangaluru, a huge tree uprooted near Ladyhill Circle on Saturday night and a structure near a plywood factory at Morgans Gate collapsed amid heavy rain. The fallen tree was cleared by the fire and police personnel and no casualities were reported in both the incidents. So far, 6 rain related deaths have been registered in the district and in the last 24 hours, 6 houses have been severely damaged while 31 houses suffered partial damage. The India Meteorological department has warned fishermen not to venture into the sea as squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-45kmph gusting to 55kmph is likely to prevail along and off the coast till July 27. According to IMD prediction, heavy to very heavy rain(115.6mm to 204.4mm) is likely to occur.

Inflows to Kabini, KRS dams increase

Mysuru: The water level at the Kabini reservoir rose to 54.85 feet as against the maximum capacity of 65 feet with an inflow of 17,412 cusecs and an outflow of 2,500 cusecs. The inflow would further swell as the catchment area in the Kerala region is receiving heavy rainfall. Meanwhile, boating at DB Kuppe has come to a halt as a precautionary measure. Similarly, the water level at the KRS reservoir, a lifeline for Bengaluru and Mysuru region, was pegged at 91.24 feet as against the maximum of 124.8 feet. The inflow in the reservoir was 9,514 cusecs while the outflow was 52,491 cusecs on Sunday.

Heavy rain lashed several parts of Karnataka bringing life to a standstill. While it is helping in filling up dams, damage to property, crop was reported Rain batters Malnad, Tunga level up Davangere:Heavy rains lashing the Malnad region has led to the rise in the water level in Tungabhadra river which is the lifeline of Davangere district. The Bhadra dam has also received 12,169 cusecs of water on Sunday morning taking the water level to 145 feet. The outflow was 167 cusecs out of which 100 cusecs was through the sluice gates. At Harihar, the water level in the river was flowing near maximum level. Schools in Belagavi closed BELAGAVI: Belagavi Dy Commissioner Nitesh Patil announced holid­ay to the schools in Khanapur, Kittur and Belagavi taluks on Monday in the back­d­­r­op of hea­vy downpour on Sunday. It has been raining inces­s­antly for the past one week in these taluks. In a view of the child­ren’s safety, DC Nitesh ­Patil announced the holiday to all primary and high schools in these taluks. The Malaprabha river is flowing at dangerous levels. The Hemmada-Khana­pur bridge was submerged in the water. Pastolli, Gastoli, Jamgaon, Hemmadaga,Shiroli, Nersa, and other hamlets situated in isolated areas have lost connectivity to Khanapur.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Heavy rain in Cauvery catchment MADIKERI: Heavy rainfall is being recorded across catch­ment areas of River Cauvery in Kodagu. Several damages have been reported across the distr­ict following rainfall with strong winds. The crest gates of Harangi Reservoir have been opened to let out over 20,000 cusecs of water to rivers even as residents staying in low-lying areas have been cautioned to shift to safer places. The district administration has declared a holiday on Monday for schools and colleges. Bhagamandala in Madikeri taluk recorded 238mm rainfall in the last 24 hours. Areca farms, houses damaged in Udupi UDUPI: Heavy rains lashed Udupi district on Sunday. Karkala receiv­ed bountiful rains resulting in overflow of water in the Mundli dam. Rain that started in the morning continued with high intensity till evening and took a break later for few hours. Sita river in Hebri taluk has swollen, indicating bountiful rain in the catchment areas of the Western Ghat. Several paddy fields in Kabbinale were submerged in the floods on Sunday. Water from Sita river overflowed into the NH 169 near Nadpalu disrupting traffic for a brief period. Paddy fields were also submerged in Batradi area near Hebri and Kadari, Maala village, Karkala taluk. Areca plantation areas were submerged in Mundli, Karkala. Low-lying areas flooded in M’luru MANGALURU: Heavy rains that continued to lash across Dakshina Kannada on Sunday disrupted normal life in the district with several low-lying areas witnessing floods and trees and electric poles being uprooted. In Mangaluru, a huge tree uprooted near Ladyhill Circle on Saturday night and a structure near a plywood factory at Morgans Gate collapsed amid heavy rain. The fallen tree was cleared by the fire and police personnel and no casualities were reported in both the incidents. So far, 6 rain related deaths have been registered in the district and in the last 24 hours, 6 houses have been severely damaged while 31 houses suffered partial damage. The India Meteorological department has warned fishermen not to venture into the sea as squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-45kmph gusting to 55kmph is likely to prevail along and off the coast till July 27. According to IMD prediction, heavy to very heavy rain(115.6mm to 204.4mm) is likely to occur. Inflows to Kabini, KRS dams increase Mysuru: The water level at the Kabini reservoir rose to 54.85 feet as against the maximum capacity of 65 feet with an inflow of 17,412 cusecs and an outflow of 2,500 cusecs. The inflow would further swell as the catchment area in the Kerala region is receiving heavy rainfall. Meanwhile, boating at DB Kuppe has come to a halt as a precautionary measure. Similarly, the water level at the KRS reservoir, a lifeline for Bengaluru and Mysuru region, was pegged at 91.24 feet as against the maximum of 124.8 feet. The inflow in the reservoir was 9,514 cusecs while the outflow was 52,491 cusecs on Sunday.