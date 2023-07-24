BMRCL to complete community hall for cops

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following takeover of the Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) building with regard to allied works of the KR Puram-Central Silk Board Line, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is now putting in place a brand-new police community hall at Silk Board Junction. The pandemic and heavy rain have delayed its completion by 1.5 years.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior Metro official said that 80 per cent of the Police Samudaya Bhavan has been completed, with finishing works under way. “We are looking at completing it within the next two months. A sum of Rs 20 crore has been spent on the bhavan, which will have a ground floor plus one-floor. It is located at the junction itself, next to the bus stop. When we took over the KSRP property a few years ago, they had completed 25 per cent of the construction. They had to halt their work, as they knew we intended to acquire it,” he said.

The old building had to be demolished by BMRCL later. The new structure is located very close to the flyover, he added. The rail-cum-road flyover from Jayadeva Metro station will lead to a flyover at the Silk Board, which BMRCL is constructing, but would be funded by the BBMP or BDA, another official said.

The foundation stone for the Samudaya Bhavan was laid on November 27, 2020.

“It was to be in place by June 2022. But due to the pandemic and heavy rain, it got delayed. It will be ready by September-end or early-October,” another official said. Venkatraman Associates had designed the building for BMRCL, he added.

A police source said the building could be used as a marriage hall or to hold conferences and meetings. “There is ample parking space on the ground floor,” he added.

BENGALURU: Following takeover of the Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) building with regard to allied works of the KR Puram-Central Silk Board Line, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is now putting in place a brand-new police community hall at Silk Board Junction. The pandemic and heavy rain have delayed its completion by 1.5 years. Speaking to TNIE, a senior Metro official said that 80 per cent of the Police Samudaya Bhavan has been completed, with finishing works under way. “We are looking at completing it within the next two months. A sum of Rs 20 crore has been spent on the bhavan, which will have a ground floor plus one-floor. It is located at the junction itself, next to the bus stop. When we took over the KSRP property a few years ago, they had completed 25 per cent of the construction. They had to halt their work, as they knew we intended to acquire it,” he said. The old building had to be demolished by BMRCL later. The new structure is located very close to the flyover, he added. The rail-cum-road flyover from Jayadeva Metro station will lead to a flyover at the Silk Board, which BMRCL is constructing, but would be funded by the BBMP or BDA, another official said. The foundation stone for the Samudaya Bhavan was laid on November 27, 2020.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “It was to be in place by June 2022. But due to the pandemic and heavy rain, it got delayed. It will be ready by September-end or early-October,” another official said. Venkatraman Associates had designed the building for BMRCL, he added. A police source said the building could be used as a marriage hall or to hold conferences and meetings. “There is ample parking space on the ground floor,” he added.