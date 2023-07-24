Home States Karnataka

Drinking water crisis in 514 Karnataka villages

Image used for representational purposes only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Department has said that 514 villages in 101 taluks are facing a severe drinking water crisis and the department has released Rs 5.14 crore to supply drinking water. Earlier, the department had set aside Rs 1 crore for the same.

According to the RDPR Department, there is rain deficit in parts of Karnataka and there are signs of drinking water problem in many taluks. Therefore, the State Government has taken adequate precautions so that the people and livestock do not face shortage of drinking water. The department has also prepared a contingency plant to tackle the issue.  Of the Rs 5.14 crore, Rs 4.21 crore has been set aside to supply water in tankers and Rs 93 lakh to rent private borewells.  

As per a report prepared by the officials, water will be supplied in 254 tankers to 514 villages in 366 gram panchayats of 101 taluks. A total of 703 trips of  tankers across the state will supply drinking water every day. Also, funds have been released to hire 465 private borewells and supply drinking water to the people. The State Government had formed a Cabinet sub-committee and held two meetings in this regard.

