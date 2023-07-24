Heavy rainfall lashes several parts of Kodagu

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: Heavy rainfall is being recorded across catchment areas of river Cauvery in Kodagu. Several damages have been reported across the district following rainfall with strong winds.

The crest gates of Harangi reservoir have been opened to let out over 20,000 cusecs of water to rivers even as residents staying in low-lying areas have been cautioned to shift to safer places.

The district administration has declared a holiday on Monday for schools and colleges.

Minor landslides caused roadblocks

on Karike-Kerala interstate

road on Sunday

Bhagamandala in Madikeri taluk recorded 238 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours (ending on Sunday morning). The water level at the confluence of river Cauvery has increased flooding the Ayengeri-Bhagamandala Road.

The road commute to Benguru village in Bhagamandala limits has been cut off due to floods from river Cauvery. The Napoklu-Madikeri Road is also on the verge of being flooded.

Water level of river Cauvery is increasing across Karadigodu-Nellihudikeri limits and the spot was visited by Virajpet tahasildar Ramachandra. Residents staying close to the riverbed have been cautioned to shift to safer places.

Arrangements are being made by the administration to open a relief centre if water levels continue to rise.

Several houses have suffered damages following uprooting of trees due to heavy winds and rainfall.

Nethravathi river swells

Mangaluru: Heavy rains that continued to lash across Dakshina Kannada on Sunday disrupted normal life in the district with several low-lying areas witnessing floods and trees and electric poles being uprooted. In Mangaluru, a huge tree uprooted near Ladyhill Circle on Saturday night and a structure near a plywood factory at Morgans Gate collapsed amid heavy rain.

Water level rises in Tungabhadra

Davangere: Heavy rains lashing Malnad region has led to the rise in the water level in Tungabhadra river which is the lifeline of Davangere district. The river has come alive after the release of the water from the Upper Tunga dam at Gajanuru, thanks to heavy rains in Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru and Davangere districts since last two days.

