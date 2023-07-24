I was helpless, you show your commitment: HDK to Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy on Sunday said he could not take action against the Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprises (NICE) during his tenure as chief minister as he was at the mercy of Congress in the coalition government. His statement comes days after JDS and BJP came together to take on the government over the issue.

Kumaraswamy was reacting to a recent statement by Siddaramaiah, criticising him for not taking action while he was CM. “I admit that I had no guts to conduct a probe against your (Siddaramaiah) own party leaders. But you lead a strong government with a full majority that walks the talk. So why the delay? Take action based on the report of the House Committee (2014-2016) that you appointed. Take a bold step and bring the entire project under the control of the government. Don’t kill time with any ready-made excuse,” Kuamraswamy said in a series of tweets. “It is not enough to have a majority government but it also needs commitment... isn’t it?” he asked Siddaramaiah sarcastically.

“The CM asks what I did for the investigation. The Advocate General, who was with me when I was CM and his legal team had nailed NICE, which had been threatening officials till then,” he said. He said contempt petitions filed in various courts were dismissed by the Supreme Court in July 2019 and congratulated the then Advocate General and the legal team for their effort. “The BJP government had also clipped the wings of NICE. Even then (2018) the risk I took was not small,” he said. He asked Siddaramaiah to go through the report of the House Committee which was appointed by him and headed by the then Law Minister (TB Jayachandra).

Kumaraswamy alleged that during his 2018 government, Siddaramaiah tortured him to ensure that enough funds were allotted to the Bhagyas. “It is true that I had waived farm loans... it is equally true that you obstructed me so that funds should not be reduced for the Bhagyas,” he tweeted.

